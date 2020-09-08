Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen joins the bandwagon of celebs seeking justice for Rhea Chakraborty

Shaheen Bhatt shared a message on her Instagram story stating, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you," as she joined the other Bollywood celebrities seeking justice for Rhea Chakraborty.

The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of celebrities seeking justice for Rhea Chakraborty post her arrest is 's sister Shaheen. Alia's sister shared a message on her Instagram story stating, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry are sharing the same post on their respective social media handles. Shibani Dandekar, actor-director Farhan Akhtar, actress Vidya Balan among others shared a social media posts with the hashtag #JusticeForRhea after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Now, Shaheen Bhatt also came forward to support the call for justice for Rhea Chakraborty who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs angle they probe in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The NCB reportedly stated that they are seeking judicial custody of the actress. The news reports stated that NCB will be seeking judicial custody and not a remand of Rhea Chakraborty. The actress has reportedly applied for bail. The news reports add that the Narcotics Control Bureau will be opposing the bail plea by Rhea.

The latest news update on Rhea Chakraborty also states that she has been sent to judicial custody. The news update adds further that the actress will be in judicial custody for 14 days. The news reports about Rhea Chakraborty's arrest state that the NCB has enough details which it received from the actress to arrest her. The Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

