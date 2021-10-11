Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen's latest PIC of their strong bond is all 'that matters'

Alia Bhatt is one such actress who is quite active on her social media handle. She often takes to her Instagram account to post pictures of herself and keeps sharing her personal life with her fans and followers. Well, Alia Bhatt’s sister may not be always in the limelight but she too is quite active on social media, Shaheen often treats us with pictures of Alia and today yet again the star sister has posted a wonderful picture of her and Alia and this depicts the close bond that they share.

Taking to her Instagram handle Shaheen Bhatt posted a picture of her hand holding her sister Alia Bhatt’s hands. Both of them clung to the fingers of each other. Both their hand seems to be on a sand background and on one side where we can see Shaheen’s tattoo the other side we can see Alia’s neatly manicured fingers with nail paint ob it and a black heart drawn on one finger. Sharing this picture, Shaheen wrote, “remember what matters”.

Take a look:

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and for the first time confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor in public. The actress on Ranbir’s birthday took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning post. In the pic, the Raazi actress was seen enjoying the sunset with her main man as they sat by the lakeside. Dropping the picture, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday my life” along with a heart emoticon. Bollywood stars and celebrities including Anushka Sharma reacted to Alia Bhatt’s post. Even the couple’s family members including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt also left comments on the actress’ loved-up post.

