Alia Bhatt's smile is infectious in new PIC; fans think it's from YRF Spy Universe film training

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen on the big screen in the rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is now gearing up to start the shooting of her YRF Spy Universe film. Earlier, pictures of Alia and Sharvari Wagh had leaked that suggested the training had begun.

Now, a new happy picture of Alia has led the fans to think that the preparation is in full swing and has made them extremely excited.

Alia Bhatt’s new picture has fans excited thinking it’s from Spy Universe film prep

Today, May 20, an Instagram user shared a picture with Alia Bhatt. In the photograph, Alia is seen making a handheart with the girl. Alia was dressed in a black tank top and leggings, with no makeup, and her hair was tied in a bun. She also held a bouquet of flowers in her arms and wore a huge smile on her face.

Have a look at the picture!

Alia's fans were quick to point out that the picture looked like it was from a recent training session for the actress' upcoming spy thriller film with YRF. One person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "yrf film prep in full swing @aliaa08 (so apparently this girl works at yrf so I'm assuming it's related to that film only)." Another user stated, "she is getting prep for yrf spy film yay!!!"

Check out the tweets!

More about Alia Bhatt’s YRF Spy Universe film

Earlier this month, Pinkvilla revealed exclusive details about the shooting schedule of the highly anticipated movie. A source close to the development told us, “Alia Bhatt has allotted two months to prep for her action-packed appearance in the next chapter of YRF Spy Universe, which features her as a super soldier. The actress is training with experts and is excited to embark on this journey from the end of July 2024.”

Alia’s yet-to-be-titled film in Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe will be directed by Shiv Rawail. Apart from Alia and Sharvari, Bobby Deol is set to star in the movie. Anil Kapoor is also reportedly a part of the cast.

