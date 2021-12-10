Alia Bhatt's South Indian avatar in green Kanjeevaram saree for RRR promotions is spellbinding; See PICS

Alia Bhatt has carved her own niche in the film industry. From Highway to Dear Zindagi, Alia has given some incredible performances over the years. The gorgeous diva is once again set to entertain her audience with one of the most promising movies RRR. RRR features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The makers have already begun the promotions and a few hours back, Alia Bhatt landed in Chennai to promote her upcoming movie.

Needless to say, the actress looked stunning in her South Indian avatar as she donned a beautiful green Kanjeevaram silk saree for promotions. She accessorised her look with dazzling golden jhumkas. The ‘Kapoor and Sons’ actress tied her hair in a bun and added a touch of south in her look as she donned a gajra around her bun. For the evening, Alia kept her make-up on point and posed for the camera. She took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a series of pictures. Along with the post, the actress wrote, “Hello Chennai” with a peacock emoticon.

Take a look:

Coming back to the RRR, the much-awaited film also stars Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. Apart from RRR, Alia Bhatt has an interesting line-up of projects. She will soon start working with Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.