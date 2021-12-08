Alia Bhatt's spotting in city leaves fans wondering if she's going to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is the talk of the town these days. Everyone is only talking about them and is excited to know everything related to their wedding. Yesterday, December 7 Jaipur airport was flooded with stars as they were all set to attend the big wedding. On the one hand, where fans were making a note of all those who arrived at Jaipur, they also pointed out the names that went missing and were still in Mumbai. One of the names in this list was that of Alia Bhatt, who just returned from Delhi after wrapping up a part of her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani schedule.

When the paparazzi shared pictures of Alia Bhatt yesterday on social media as she was spotted in Mumbai, fans seemed to be a little concerned. They took to the comments section immediately to ask if she was invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding or not? One fan wrote, “Yeh nahi ja rahi Vickat ki shaadi me?” Another wrote, “Awwwwww she isn’t attending her bff’s wedding?” Alia was spotted wearing an olive green sweater dress over brown boots and covered her face with a black mask.

Take a look at the comments:

Meanwhile, Alia will be beginning 2022 with a bang as the actress' next mega-project RRR will be releasing in January. While Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR were set to release a day apart, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now pushed the film's release.

As for SS Rajamouli's RRR, the film starring Alia, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn will be releasing its trailer on Thursday, 9 December.

