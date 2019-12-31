Alia Bhatt's stressed resting faces can definitely make it to a whole new category of Best of 2019; view

Sister Shaheen Bhatt shared some photos of Alia Bhatt and well, we are sure going to have a fun time analyzing every single one of them. Check it out.

is currently vacationing with beau , and also joining the two for the New Year getaway was none other than their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, and Alia shared photos of the same. While they are all definitely having the ideal time together as they watch a classic movie under the stars and by the water, we can't wait to see some more photos of the trio as they party their way into the new decade of 2020 that is coming by.

And well, pulling off a classic sister movie, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt took to social media to make a fine collage of Alia Bhatt's stressed resting face from the year that has gone by, and oh boy, while we can't stop laughing, we can't help but go aww either. Alia also left a comment on the photo, and wrote, 'WTF' but is that our sentiment? Definitely not. If anything, we think this should become a new category altogether.

Check out Alia Bhatt's photos here:

On the work front, Alia was busy shooting for Brahmastra, and at the same time, she also shot for upcoming film with father Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and others. The actress also kickstarted the shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

