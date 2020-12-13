Alia Bhatt's 'Sunday Mood' is all about enjoying the pleasant Mumbai weather with a cup of kadak chai

With the city experiencing light rains and a slight temperature drop since Saturday morning, Alia Bhatt decided to make the most of it.

recently made headlines when she made her way to Hyderabad for the shoot of SS Rajamouli's RRR. It was a quick visit for the actress as she wrapped up her shoot in a few days and headed back to Mumbai. On Saturday night, Alia was seen at the Mumbai airport as she headed home. The actress waved out to the paps and was seen exiting the airport.

Looks like the actress will be resting for a few days before she gets back into action on a film set. And to enjoy her Sunday, Alia sat in her balcony soaking in the gloomy and pleasant Mumbai weather. With the city experiencing light rains and a temperature drop since Saturday morning, Alia decided to make the most of it.

Taking to Instagram, Alia gave us a glimpse of her 'Sunday mood' and shared that she was enjoying the pleasant weather with a cup of chai. In the photo, Alia snapped her cup of tea, with plants in the background and the gloomy sky looming over. Check out Alia Bhatt's Sunday mood:

Meanwhile, Alia has been prepping and recently shot for RRR, her first south film in Hyderabad. The film is touted to be SS Rajamouli's most ambitious projects and also a highly anticipated one. Alia will be sharing screen space with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

Besides this, the actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with boyfriend and Amitabh Bachchan. The stunning diva also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiadwadi in the pipeline. Looks like Alia will have a hectic 2021.

Credits :Pinkvilla

