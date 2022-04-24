Alia Bhatt's Sunday song is Brahmastra's 'Kesariya' as she & husband Ranbir Kapoor are busy on different films.

Soon after their much talked about wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor quickly returned to their hectic shoot schedule. While Alia resumed shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranbir began his work on Animal in Manali. The couple had a dreamy few days right from their mehendi to wedding, Alia and Ranbir were surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Now, Ranbir is currently in North India but their shoot schedules are keeping them busy. Needless to say, there's some major missing happening. Alia took to social media amid their shoot schedule to reveal how she's keeping Ranbir close to her mind and heart. The actress began her Sunday by listening to Brahmastra's Kesariya song.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which will release in September. In fact, hours before Alia and Ranbir's official wedding celebrations could began earlier this month, Ayan treated their fans with a brief teaser of the song.

Take a look at Alia's Sunday post:

Sharing the teaser of Kesariya, Ayan had written, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever."

