Alia Bhatt’s sweet gesture for hubby Ranbir Kapoor as he returns from Delhi has netizens delighted

Ranbir Kapoor recently rocked the stage as a showstopper for celebrity designer Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week. The designer presented the 'Dhup Chao' collection and Ranbir was all about signature grace and style as he walked in the designer's collection. His look from the fashion show got the netizens talking. Even wifey Alia Bhatt couldn't keep calm and shared the post on her Instagram story. However, it was Alia's sweet gesture for hubby that is winning over the netizens at the moment. Let's find out what was it.

Alia Bhatt picks up Ranbir Kapoor at the airport

As soon as the event wrapped up, Ranbir flew back to Mumbai from Delhi. Although it was pretty late at night, wifey Alia Bhatt came to the airport to pick up hubby Ranbir. She didn't come out of the car. Ranbir stepped inside and soon, the two started chatting. For his airport look, Ranbir wore a grey loose-fitted shirt and matching pants. He also kept his mask on his face and sported white sneakers. Alia wore a white shirt and kept her hair open as she was spotted seated inside the car. Alia was all smiles as the paparazzi snapped her.

Take a look at the video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the airport:

Earlier that day, Alia Bhatt was spotted arriving at Karan Johar's residence after the release of the much-awaited Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also arrived at the party. Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, and Manish Malhotra were also spotted arriving at the intimate success bash of the film at the director's residence.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was in Delhi for the ongoing Indian Couture Week. He walked the ramp in a neo-ethnic black attire. The Brahmastra actor donned a stylish, buttoned-up kurta that featured a shimmering yet classy appeal. It was perfectly complemented by lungi styled skirt pants. His pants caught everyone's attention as he carried them with effortless grace.

