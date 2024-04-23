Alia Bhatt’s THIS Raazi co-star was asked to pay to gain followers; also, admits being advised to tip paparazzi

Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi still remains one of the most favorite spy films in Bollywood. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles not only did well at the box office but also won the hearts of many.

Jaideep Ahlawat who had quite an impressive role in the film and has attained a certain place in the industry recently opened up about a situation he had to face during the film. Talking to News 18, the actor revealed that he had been asked to pay to make his social media game stronger.

Jaideep Ahlawat admits he has never been that active on social media

Jaideep Ahlawat in the interview spoke about how he is not very active on social media, because of which he has been at the receiving end. During the filming of Raazi, he was asked to make his social media game stronger, but the actor admitted that he shut them down. He elaborated and said that he was asked to pay money to increase his social media following which really shocked him.

“When I asked them what kind of fruit they would bear, they just reiterated that it would drive up my follower count. And when I kept prodding them, they were also confused about how that would benefit my career,” said the actor. The Jaane Jaan actor quipped that he did not want to increase his social media mileage by doing these things. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Jaideep Ahlawat on succumbing to pressures of the film industry

Further talking about succumbing to the pressures of the film industry, Jaideep added that he has never felt the need to attend film parties and has never encouraged gossip being written about him. Irrespective of that, people do not stop giving him pieces of advice to gain commercial stardom. “Thank god, gossip have never been written about me. I was also told to buy a bigger car. And as for my social media, if the number of followers has to increase someday, it will happen on its own,” he states.

Jaideep Ahlawat on paparazzi culture

Speaking about the current obsession with the paparazzi culture, Jaideep called it the choice of those who feel it necessary to get spotted and captured by the paparazzi at gyms and airports. “it’s their choice and it works for them. I too wanted to succumb to it out of anger,” says the Jaane Jaan actor. He admitted that his team also advised him to jump into this trend and tip off photographers. But despite making up his mind, he backed out. He added that one has to think about so many things like their attire if the paparazzi are coming etc and he wants to stay away from all this.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s work front

Jaideep Ahlawat has quite an exciting lineup of projects. He is geared up for his upcoming series The Broken News 2 co-starring Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar. They will be reprising their roles as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal, and Radha Bhargava. Returning after a gap of two years, the new season will see the fight for ideologies between two broadcast news channels, Josh 24x7 and Awaz Bharti scaling new heights and will premiere on 3rd May on ZEE5. The upcoming season produced by BBC Studios Productions India will continue to capture the fictional lives, lies, loves, and struggles of journalists and their battle between truth and sensationalism.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer but later joined Bollywood, worked with Ranbir Kapoor and became big OTT star