Alia Bhatt's trainer slams her critics; calls actress 'one of the hardest worker in room'

Alia Bhatt remains one of the most successful, acclaimed, and popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from that. she is also a fit person and frequently works out. Recently, her fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi praised the National Award-winning actress and slammed her critics. So let us find out in detail what he said.

Alia Bhatt's trainer talks about her

Recently, in an Instagram post, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi wrote an appreciation post about her. Sohrab slammed her critics and said, “She’s a star cause she works so damn hard and takes nothing for granted, not even her fitness.” He further said that he has known Alia for 4 years and, just like anybody, has her phases of working and taking time off. "But the one thing that’s stayed constant through the 4 years that I’ve known her, she’s one of the hardest workers in the room", he added.

Sohrab also stated that she woke up at 5 am to train even when she has a 12-hour long shoot.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan and it turned out to be a critical and commercial success. She also made her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone. The actress is currently shooting for Vasan Bala's prison break actioner Jigra. She is also co-producing the film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The year 2023 was special for her as she bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance. She shared the award with Kriti Sanon who won for Mimi.

