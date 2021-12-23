Alia Bhatt's unseen adorable photo of applying Haldi to her friend is all about love and friendship.

Alia Bhatt has had a jam-packed schedule. If the actress is not shooting for her films or commercials, Alia is busy attending meetings in the city or her close friend's weddings. Especially this wedding season, two of Alia Bhatt's close friends from her girl gang got married and the actress was present for all their functions. From the bachelorette to performing at their Sangeet, Alia's photos and videos from the functions have sent her fans into a frenzy.

Thanks to her fan clubs who keep a close eye on everything, we stumbled upon an unseen photo of Alia from her friend's Haldi function. The pre-wedding ritual saw Alia dressed in yellow and all smiles as she applied Haldi to her friend and bride Meghana Goyal. The bride in turn can be seen holding Alia and smothering her as well.

In another photo, Alia can be seen joining the rest of the girl gang for a Haldi ritual. Check out the photos below which were shared by Alia's Instagram fan club page 'hereforaliaabhatt'.

Take a look:

While the wedding season is in full swing and rumours were rife that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were set to tie the knot. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that the couple have shifted their wedding to the second half of 2022. However, the lovebirds are yet to confirm and make their wedding announcement.

