Alia Bhatt's UNSEEN photo with BFF Akansha from their gym session gives fans a sneak peek of their workout fun

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share a cute photo of her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor while sweating it out with her. Now, we stumbled upon an unseen photo of the two ladies having fun at their gym.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, several Bollywood stars stayed at home and avoided their workout sessions. Actress also spent time at home with her sister and was snapped in the city only post the unlock. Now that the gyms have opened up in the city, Alia seems to have resumed with her workout sessions. Recently, Alia shared a photo of her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her Instagram story while working out with her at the gym. Now, we stumbled upon yet another unseen photo of Alia and Akansha together at the gym and it surely will leave you in awe.

We stumbled upon a photo of Alia with Akansha and their gym partner on Instagram where the two ladies seemed to be having a gala time while sweating it out. In the photo, Alia is seen clad in a blue top with grey tights and sneakers while Akansha is seen sporting a casual look in a black tee with matching tights and sneakers. The two stars sat on the floor while Alia turned photographer and clicked a mirror selfie with their trainer also in the frame.

The cute expression on Alia and Akansha's face proves that they were making the most of their rest time in between their workout session. In no time, the photo went viral among several fan clubs of the Sadak 2 actress.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's photo with Akansha:

Meanwhile, a day back, Alia had herself shared a cute photo of her best friend Akansha where the latter was seen working out. The cute shenanigans between the besties surely light up the internet from time to time. On the work front, Akansha was seen in Guilty with Kiara Advani. Alia, on the other hand, will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Not just this, she will also be seen in Brahmastra with . The film is one of the highly anticipated films of Bollywood.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Arabic Fan club

