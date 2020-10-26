Alia, Ishaan are all heart for Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met post, fans go gaga over Shahid Kapoor being tagged
Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows how to surprise her fans. A few months ago she and husband Saif Ali Khan took us by surprise with the announcement of baby number 2 and today, Bebo sent her fans into a meltdown by sharing a throwback post from Jab We Met on the film's 13th anniversary. This wasn't a 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon' post, but Bebo shared a photo with director Imtiaz Ali and former boyfriend and co-star Shahid Kapoor.
Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned it, "Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai' #13YearsOfJabWeMet @imtiazaliofficial @shahidkapoor #ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision." While fans flooded the comments section, many couldn't actually believe what they were witnessing. Kareena not only shared a picture with Shahid but also tagged him and Imtiaz Ali.
Fans naturally went gaga over the same and one user commented, "God you tagged him," with a heart emoji. The comment received more than 1K likes. Another fan wrote, "Wow did she actually post a pic with Shahid," with a tear drop emoji. The comments on Kareena's post were definitely overwhelming as die-hard fans of Geet made their love known.
Apart from fans, the post was also liked by Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter as well as Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora among others.
We hope Kareena keeps dropping such adorable surprises on the gram!
ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor's savage reply on not sharing screen in Udta Punjab; WATCH