Alia, Ishaan are all heart for Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met post, fans go gaga over Shahid Kapoor being tagged

Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows how to surprise her fans. A few months ago she and husband took us by surprise with the announcement of baby number 2 and today, Bebo sent her fans into a meltdown by sharing a throwback post from Jab We Met on the film's 13th anniversary. This wasn't a 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon' post, but Bebo shared a photo with director Imtiaz Ali and former boyfriend and co-star .

Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned it, "Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai' #13YearsOfJabWeMet @imtiazaliofficial @shahidkapoor #ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision." While fans flooded the comments section, many couldn't actually believe what they were witnessing. Kareena not only shared a picture with Shahid but also tagged him and Imtiaz Ali.

Fans naturally went gaga over the same and one user commented, "God you tagged him," with a heart emoji. The comment received more than 1K likes. Another fan wrote, "Wow did she actually post a pic with Shahid," with a tear drop emoji. The comments on Kareena's post were definitely overwhelming as die-hard fans of Geet made their love known.

Apart from fans, the post was also liked by Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter as well as , and among others.

We hope Kareena keeps dropping such adorable surprises on the gram!

Credits :Pinkvilla

