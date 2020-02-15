Alia, Kangana, Kareena, Priyanka, Rani or Vidya: Who will win the Filmfare Best Actress Award? COMMENT

The nominations for Best Actress award are Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy, Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kareena Kapoor Khan for Good Newwz, Priyanka Chopra for The Sky Is Pink, Rani Mukerji for Mardaani 2 and Vidya Balan for Mission Mangal.

And the most awaited award ceremony is finally here. Filmfare Awards 2020 will be held at Guwahati, Assam at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on February 15th but it will be telecasted on Colors TV on 16th February at 9 pm. This is the first time Filmfare Awards will be taking place outside Mumbai. While Bollywood stars are all geared up for the awards, fans are wondering who will take the black lady home. Recently, , Kartik Aaryan, , , Nene, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap were spotted heading for the award ceremony.

The Filmfare ceremony is one of the most prestigious film events in India. The year 2019 saw some amazing performances from some amazing actors and some stunning movies. While Ayushmann Khurrana, , Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and others have been nominated for the Best Actor Award, movies like Chhichhore, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal and others were nominated for Best Film category. The fans are eagerly waiting to know who will grab the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress award. And everyone is rooting for their favourites to win the award.

To know who will grab the Best Actress award, we will have to wait till tonight, but meanwhile, you readers can share with us your opinion. The nominations for Best Actress award are for Gully Boy, for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kareena Kapoor Khan for Good Newwz, for The Sky Is Pink, Rani Mukerji for Mardaani 2 and Vidya Balan for Mission Mangal.

Who according to you will win the Best Actress Award at the 65th Filmfare Awards? Alia, Kangana, Kareena, Priyanka, Rani or Vidya?

Comment your answers below!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More