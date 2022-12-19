Alia, Ranbir flash cute smiles; Arjun, Rajkummar look uber cool as they get papped at Luv Ranjan’s residence

FIFA World Cup 2022 is now over! Ace footballer Lionel Messi led Argentina to emerge victorious by winning the tournament held in Qatar. This Latin American country defeated France by 4-2 on penalties after one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ended in a 3-3 draw on Sunday. The Lusail Stadium hosted this final match which has created a history in the world of football. Social media handles, especially, Twitter and Instagram are flooded with reactions of this epic match at the moment.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao get papped at Luv Ranjan’s residence A while ago, actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao were papped at director Luv Ranjan’s residence. While Alia and Ranbir can't stop looking at each other with smiles, Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao looked uber cool in their outfits. Some news reports suggest that these four celebrities arrived at Luv Ranjan’s residence to watch the Argentina Vs France match together on a TV screen with warmth and comfort. Arjun was supporting Argentina in the match. However, we are clueless about who all were Alia, Ranbir, and Rajkummar were supporting today. Have a look at the glimpses here.