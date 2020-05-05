Alia, Ranbir’s Brahmastra or Deepika, Ranveer’s ‘83, which couple’s film are you more excited about? COMMENT

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a real life couple who will be seen on screen in Brahmastra. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together for the first time on screen after their marriage in ‘83. Tell us which couple's film are you more excited to see?

Among the two of the most highly anticipated films of 2020, and starrer Brahmastra and and starrer ‘83 have been the talk of the town. For the first time, a real-life couple, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra and fans of the two have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer may have been seen on screen in previous films but with ‘83, they will be coming together for the first time after marriage.

While Brahmastra stars Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha, ‘83 stars Ranveer as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife, Romi Dev. The promotions of Ranveer and Deepika starrer were all set to kick-off when the lockdown was announced and hence, the release of the film was postponed for later. On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia have been shooting for Brahmastra since 2017 and now, they are in the last leg of shoot. But, a lockdown was announced and shoots were stalled.

Also Read|Is Karan Johar’s tweet reply to reports of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s pay cuts amid lockdown for Brahmastra?

Owing to the same, Ranbir and Alia’s film’s shoot was halted again and rumours also came in that shoot for another few weeks remains. ‘83, on the other hand, will bring together Ranveer and Deepika after their marriage. Even though the main focus of the story is how Kapil Dev and his boys led Team India to victory in the 1983 world cup, fans are excited to see Deepika and Ranveer as the legendary cricketer and his wife on screen.

Recently, reports came in that Ranbir and Alia may take pay cuts as the shoot of Brahmastra has been delayed due to the lockdown. However, producer tweeted around at the same time of these reports and urged the media to wait till something is officially announced. Fans related it to the news of Ranbir, Alia taking pay cuts for Brahmastra. But, amid all the buzz, the excitement to see Ayan Mukerji’s VFX spectacle Brahmastra and also Ranbir and Alia’s chemistry in the film is what is keeping fans glued to news about it.

While no reports are in about the release dates but Brahmastra is slated to release on December 4, 2020. Ranbir, Alia had joined Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji to announce the release date with a funny video. On the other hand, no update has come in about ‘83’s new release date. However, fans of Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly awaiting the film. Amid this, we’d like to know from you, which real life couple are you looking forward to seeing on screen? Is it Ranbir and Alia in Brahmastra or Deepika and Ranveer in ‘83? Go ahead and tell us in the comments the couple whose on-screen chemistry you are more excited to see.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×