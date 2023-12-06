Alizeh Agnihotri on comparisons with The Archies' Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor: 'Girls should support each other'

Farrey star Alizeh Agnihotri recently shared her thoughts on being compared with The Archies stars Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

By Prachurya Nanda
Updated on Dec 06, 2023   |  09:46 PM IST  |  2.7K
Alizeh Agnihotri on comparisons with The Archies' Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor: 'Girls should support each other'
Picture courtesy: Khushi Kapoor Instagram / Alizeh Agnihotri Instagram / Suhana Khan Instagram

Alizeh Agnihotri is enjoying the positive reception of her first movie, Farrey. Her commendable performance in the film directed by Soumendra Padhi has earned praise from both critics and viewers. This year, several other fresh talents, including Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, are also making their mark as notable female debutants. Recently, Alizeh Agnihotri opened up on comparisons with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. 

Related Story

entertainment

Did you know Suhana Khan acted in THIS film first before Zoya Akhtar's The Archies?

Alizeh Agnihotri on comparisons with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor 

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are set to make their debut in the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie also features Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and others. In a recent interaction with India Today, Alizeh Agnihotri was asked about being compared to these emerging actors. She mentioned that she is not that competitive in nature. 

When discussing the comparisons, she mentioned, “I mean that's part of the job. You can't do anything about it. But I'm not a very competitive person. I love working in large groups. I love working in collaborations. I like teams a lot. It makes me excited that I'm coming at a time with such amazing debuts. I mean The Archies looks amazing, it looks phenomenal. Everybody is going to watch it.” 

She then continued saying that Farrey is also quite unique. It's an exciting era for young actors in the country due to numerous platforms and diverse roles being explored. So, external comparisons are bound to happen. 

Advertisement

About Farrey and The Archies

Farrey, directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi, is a joint project of Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. The movie boasts a varied ensemble cast, including Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in significant roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on November 24 this year.

Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies, features Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. This coming-of-age musical, exploring the stories of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, transporting viewers to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale, is releasing on December 7, 2023. 

ALSO READ: The Archies celeb review: How did Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and more find Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor-Agastya Nanda's film?

Advertisement
About The Author
Prachurya Nanda

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?
5

Latest Articles