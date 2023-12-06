Alizeh Agnihotri on comparisons with The Archies' Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor: 'Girls should support each other'

Alizeh Agnihotri is enjoying the positive reception of her first movie, Farrey. Her commendable performance in the film directed by Soumendra Padhi has earned praise from both critics and viewers. This year, several other fresh talents, including Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, are also making their mark as notable female debutants. Recently, Alizeh Agnihotri opened up on comparisons with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Alizeh Agnihotri on comparisons with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are set to make their debut in the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie also features Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and others. In a recent interaction with India Today, Alizeh Agnihotri was asked about being compared to these emerging actors. She mentioned that she is not that competitive in nature.

When discussing the comparisons, she mentioned, “I mean that's part of the job. You can't do anything about it. But I'm not a very competitive person. I love working in large groups. I love working in collaborations. I like teams a lot. It makes me excited that I'm coming at a time with such amazing debuts. I mean The Archies looks amazing, it looks phenomenal. Everybody is going to watch it.”

She then continued saying that Farrey is also quite unique. It's an exciting era for young actors in the country due to numerous platforms and diverse roles being explored. So, external comparisons are bound to happen.

About Farrey and The Archies

Farrey, directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi, is a joint project of Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. The movie boasts a varied ensemble cast, including Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in significant roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on November 24 this year.

Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies, features Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. This coming-of-age musical, exploring the stories of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, transporting viewers to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale, is releasing on December 7, 2023.

