Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey teaser has Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, others cheering for Salman Khan's niece

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to foray into Bollywood. Alizeh is the daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. A few days ago, many celebrities had posted stories on Instagram with ‘Farrey’ written, and fans wondered what it was. Finally, last evening, it was revealed that Farrey is Alizeh’s debut movie, produced by Salman Khan Films. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of Farrey yesterday, and now, a number of celebs such as Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and others have shown their support and cheered for Alizeh.

Salman Khan's Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha expressed her excitement for Alizeh's debut film. Sonakshi shared the teaser of Farrey, and wrote on her Instagram story, "Go @alizehagnihotri @zeynshaw Welcome to the movies (heart emoji) super teaser...can't wait!!!" Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor wished Alizeh all the best for her debut film, and wrote, "All the best dear Alizeh." Malaika Arora also showered her love on Alizeh, and sharing Farrey's teaser, she wrote, "@alizzehagnihotri my beauty."

Yesterday, Alizeh shared the teaser of Farrey on her Instagram, and wrote, "what’s #Farrey? results out on 24 November, only in cinemas." Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and others showed their support for Alizeh. Ananya commented, "Alizeh!!! (heart emoji) can’t wait," while Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "wow!!! Congratulations." "Congratulations !!!! waiting !!!! love it !!!" wrote Bhavana Pandey, while Ira Khan commented, "Yaaaaayyyyy Woooohoooooooooo." Jawan acress Aaliyah Qureishi wrote, "Looks so good."

About Farrey

Farrey is directed by filmmaker Soumendra Padhi, known for his work on the famed OTT webseries 'Jamtara.' It is being produced by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. It will be released in cinemas on 24th November.

