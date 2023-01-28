Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed artist on YouTube; Beats BTS, BLACKPINK, Taylor Swift and more

Alka Yagnik is one of the finest singers of the Bollywood industry owing to her beautiful voice and unique talent. From ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ to ‘You are my Soniya’, she has given us some of the massive hits of all time. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. For the uninitiated, she was won seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer from 36 nominations and two National Film Awards. Alka is one of the female artists with the maximum number of solo songs in the history of the Bollywood Music industry. Recently, the versatile singer has added one more feather to her cap.

As per Guinness World Book Records, Alka was the most streamed artist on YouTube globally with 15.3 billion YouTube streams in 2022, and an average of 42 million per day. Surpassing Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico), who received 14.7 billion streams, the Bollywood singer has bagged the first position. Besides this, the list also revealed the versatile singer was the most streamed artist on YouTube, with 17.7 billion streams in 2021 and 16.6 billion in 2020.

Moreover, according to ChartMasters, close to 25 per cent of YouTube’s users are from India. By continent, the market share is dominated by Asia and the top ten was dominated by South Korean superstars BTS with 7.95 billion streams and BLACKPINK at 7.03 billion. Furthermore, Taylor Swift (4.33 billion) was in 26th place, Drake (2.9 billion) was in 50th place, and The Weeknd (5.7 billion) was in 13th place.

More about Alka Yagnik

With her beautiful and soothing voice, Alka Yagnik conquered the music industry in the 1990s and continues to do so today. In her four-decade career, she has recorded more than 20,000 songs for both albums and films. The songs of the legendary singer were also included in the BBC’s list of the Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of All Time.