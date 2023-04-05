Alka Yagnik had 'no clue about BTS' after she became world's most streamed artist of 2022: 'My daughter was..'

Ace singer Alka Yagnik, who has managed to entertain the audience with her soulful voice over the years, recently made headlines after she was listed as the most streamed artist of 2022 by the Guinness Book of World Records. Interestingly, she beat BTS and Taylor Swift to achieve this feat. In a new interview, Alka Yagnik revealed that she had no clue about the Korean pop band, BTS.

While speaking to Radio Nasha, she revealed that she came to know about BTS only after the news was out. She even said that her daughter Syesha Kapoor told her about them. Alka Yagnik said, "I had no clue about BTS. My daughter told me about global pop icons. She also explained what it meant to leave them behind in numbers. When I asked Syesha, who is BTS, she was shocked. She told me 'Ma, you are a wonder!' She told me about them but it did not affect me much. She was surprised to see that I was not too excited despite such a huge achievement."

The Agar Tum Saath Ho singer became the most streamed artist on YouTube globally with 15.3 billion. Earlier in 2020 and 2021, she featured on the list by registering 17 billion and 16.6 billion streams respectively. On the other hand, BTS entered the top 10 list with 7.95 billion streams and BLACKPINK with 7.03 billion streams. Taylor Swift registered 4.33 billion and featured at the 26th spot while Drake featured at the 50th spot with 2.9 billion streams. Apart from Alka, the list also featured other Indian singers like Udit Narayan with 10.8 billion, Arijit Singh with 10.7 billion and Kumar Sanu with 9.09 billion streams.

