Alka Yagnik reveals being diagnosed with rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss; Sonu Nigam and more wish speedy recovery

Singer Alka Yagnik, known for hit songs like Agar Tum Saath Ho, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein and more, recently shared an unfortunate health update on Instagram. She has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack.

The singer expressed her unawareness about her diagnosis and urged her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Alka Yagnik provides health update after being diagnosed with rare hearing loss

Alka Yagnik shared an Instagram post and revealed that a few weeks earlier, upon disembarking from a flight, she suddenly experienced hearing loss. She expressed that, after gathering courage over the following weeks, she wanted to now speak out for those wondering why she had been absent.

According to doctors, she had been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack. She mentioned, "As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones."

Se expressed a desire to eventually share more about the health risks associated with her professional life. With the love and support from her audience, she hopes to reset her life and return to them soon.

Advertisement

The Agar Tum Saath Ho singer emphasized that their support and understanding were invaluable to her during this critical time.

Check out the post here:

Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun, and more wish a speedy recovery

Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun, and other industry friends swiftly responded to Alka's post, extending their wishes for her swift recovery. Nigam remarked, "I had a feeling something was wrong... I'll visit you once I return... May you recover quickly by God's grace."

Ila expressed her sorrow, stating, "I'm deeply saddened to hear this Dearest Alka, I saw your photo and reacted, but then I read your message; it's heartbreaking But with blessings and today's best doctors, you'll recover soon, and we'll soon hear your lovely voice. Always love you Take care."

Poonam Dhillon conveyed her affectionate message, "Sending you so much love and countless prayers and blessings. You will receive all the healing power of love and soon be your beautiful, healthy self again. Love you."

Advertisement

Alka Yagnik's fans and admirers also commented, expressing their sadness about the unfortunate incident and sent wishes for her speedy recovery.