Alka Yagnik shares how Anu Malik made her sing for Refugee, 'Sat down on dharna'

Veteran Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik has been one of the most prominent artists in the early 2000s. Making her debut in 1981 in the film Pyar ki Jhankaar, she went on to give numerous hits to the industry. However, the Agar Tum Saath Ho-singer also went through a low phase in her life when she lost her father in the year 2000. Recently, during an interaction with the Film Companion, Alka shared an interesting story that how famous music director Anu Malik convinced her to sing for Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer movie, Refugee.

"When the songs of Refugee were recorded, I was going through deep depression. I lost my father, and I was closest to my father in my family. He died at the age of 58 and it did not manifest as much at that time, but the following couple of years, I went into deep depression. I would not sing, I would not record, I would refuse to go out. I would lock myself in my room, My mom, my brother, my friends... Syesha (Syesha Kapoor, Alka's daughter) was also very young and would tell me 'mamma sab theek ho jaega (Mom, everything will be fine). I used to be upset because it was also bothering her, as she saw me like that," she said.

She further added "So, phone calls would often come with offers for recordings. I used to tell my mum 'I do not want to record', and she'd tell me 'this is not how things work, get out and you will be able to cope, and get your mind out of this thing'. Then Anu Malik called saying JP Dutta is working on this film - a launch of Abhishek and Kareena. He told me 'we have made some beautiful music for it, and you have to sing the song'. I refused saying I could not, but he came to my house and sat down dharna de ke. He said 'you have to come and record, if you do not, then I will not record'. I said I did not want to and literally, haath pakad ke (he held my hand and) he took me to the studio."

In Refugee, Alka has sung songs like Aisa Lagta hai, Mere Humsafar, Panchi Nadiya Pawan ke, Raat Ki Hatheli Par and Taal Pe Jab.

Other than Refugee, both Alka Yagnik and Anu Malik have been part of songs like, Chura ke dil mera from Main Khiladi tu anari, Raja ko rani se from Tu chor mai sipahi, Mere mehboob mere sanam from Duplicate, Aaja Mahiya from Fiza, and many more.