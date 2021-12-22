All hail Deepika Padukone as she stuns like a queen in a gown with plunging neckline for 83 premiere; PHOTOS

A much-awaited film, 83 is all set to release this week and ahead of it, Deepika Padukone is all dolled up to arrive at the premiere event that is taking place in Mumbai. Earlier, Ranveer Singh along with director Kabir Khan was snapped arriving at the screening in Mumbai. While Ranveer opted for a formal white suit for the red carpet event, Deepika was all set to stun in a customised Gauri and Nainika gown. Ahead of arriving, Deepika shared stunning photos that will leave you speechless.

In the photos that Deepika shared on her Instagram stories, we can see the gorgeous star nailing a suede gown by Gauri and Nainika. The sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline seemed to suit Deepika's long and lean frame and the actress left no stone unturned in adding the right kind of accessories to it. Deepika is seen adding a stunning neck piece along with styling her hair with curls in them. The entire look seemed vintage and Deepika managed to steal the show with her grace and poise.

Take a look:

Not just Ranveer and Kabir Khan, cricketers of the real 1983 World Cup-winning team including Kapil Dev, Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Syed Kirmani, Sandeep Patil, Sunil Gavaskar and many others also graced the red carpet on Wednesday. In the film, Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev and Deepika is playing his wife Romi Bhatia. Kapil Dev along with his wife Romi also arrived at the screening and posed with Ranveer and Kabir on the red carpet.

Amid this, all eyes were waiting for Deepika to arrive at the event. The actress has not only played a small part in the film, she has also backed the project as a co-producer with Kabir, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd.

