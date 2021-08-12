To all hopeless romantics: Akshay Kumar & Vaani Kapoor’s Bell Bottom will unveil ‘Sakhiyan 2.0’ on THIS date

and Vaani Kapoor are starring alongside and Lara Dutta in the upcoming spy thriller ‘Bell Bottom’. The film is set in the ’80s and Lara Dutt is playing the role of Indira Gandhi in the film. led venture marks the first major Hindi film release to be out theatrically after the second wave of COVID 19. Vaani Kapoor will is co-starring with Akshay for the first time in the film as she took to Instagram and shared an update about the latest song of the film ‘Sakhiyan 2.0’.

Vaani shared a picture on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “A shout out to all the hopeless romantics”. Sakhiyan 2.0 has been composed by Babbu, Maninder Buttar, and Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Maninder and Zara Khan. Speaking about the song to Times of India, Tanishk said, “Sakhiyan 2.0 is one of those tunes that you can’t get out of your head right from the time you hear it for the first time. It is an upbeat track and the journey of making it has been memorable. The composition, with its beats and lyrics, just blends perfectly.”

Take a look at the post:

The song is choreographed by maverick choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Director Ranjit Tewari spoke about the song and said, “When I heard the song, I knew it had to have a lot of energy and a fun vibe to it. Ganesh sir came up with some interesting moves for Akshay sir and Vaani. The video is styled in such a way that it captures their personalities wonderfully.” Sakhiyan 2.0 will be released tomorrow.

