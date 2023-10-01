'All of us at home...': Dono star Rajveer Deol attributes wave of good fortune in Deol family to THIS person

Whether it's Dharmendra's beloved performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani or Sunny Deol's massive success with Gadar 2, the Deols are currently enjoying a prosperous phase at the movies. Bobby Deol is gearing up for the release of Animal, with his antagonist glimpse from the teaser already earning him accolades. Adding to the happiness, Sunny's son Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya earlier this year. Furthermore, Sunny's younger son, Rajveer Deol, is set to make his debut with Rajshri Productions' Dono. He recently unveiled the person who has brought abundant good fortune to the family.

Rajveer Deol credits sister-in-law Drisha Acharya for bringing good fortune to Deol family

During a discussion with DNA India, Rajveer Deol highlighted the immense respect and love that his family, including his father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol, and grandfather Dharmendra, commands from the masses. Rajveer went on to disclose that there is a firm belief within his family that the marriage of his elder brother, Karan Deol, and his sister-in-law, Drisha Acharya, has brought about a wave of good fortune. He expressed, "My brother got married, and my sister-in-law brought us so much good fortune. All of us at home truly believe that."

Rajveer is optimistic about continuing this positive momentum with his upcoming film Dono.

Bobby Deol garnered widespread acclaim for his role in the OTT series Aashram. Commending his uncle's versatility, Rajveer remarked, "I think for my chacha it's incredible how he got into a character which is so different from what he used to do in movies. It takes a lot of guts to do that."

About Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s movie Dono

Dono is not just a debut for Rajveer but also marks the entrance of actress Poonam Dhillon's daughter, Paloma, into movies. In addition, Avnish Barjatya, the son of renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya from Rajshri Productions, is making his directorial debut with this romantic drama. The narrative unfolds as a love story between two strangers against the backdrop of a grand destination wedding. The film is scheduled to grace the big screens on October 5.

