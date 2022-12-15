All PICS from Taimur's 'Star Wars' themed pre-birthday bash hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan never fail to exude couple goals. In October this year, the couple marked 10 years of marriage. Recently, they grabbed headlines after they were spotted kissing each other in the presence of their son Taimur. And now, in a recent development, they both were spotted having a gala time at Taimur’s pre-birthday bash. Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016. And within a span of just a few days, the child is going to turn six years old.

Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday party Taimur Ali Khan’s pre-birthday bash was filled with laughter and fun. The child celebrated his birthday in the presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and brother Jeh. The theme of the party was ‘Star Wars’ and everyone was dressed according to the theme. In one of the pictures, Taimur can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile while sliding down a bouncy slide. Kareena captioned, “Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim.” In another picture, Taimur can be seen cutting a cake with his brother Jeh. Have a look at the glimpses here.