'All roads led to...': Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan travel around Paris as Navya Nanda attends Fashion Week

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has gained popularity on social media. Recently, she made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week, where her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, were present to cheer for her. Shweta has now shared numerous pictures from the show and their travels in Paris, expressing her pride for Navya in her heartfelt caption.

Shweta Bachchan shares glimpses of Paris trip with Jaya Bachchan and Navya Nanda

On Monday, October 2, Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a photo dump on her Instagram, offering glimpses of her experience in Paris and the fashion show. She posted a mesmerizing picture of the illuminated Eiffel Tower at night. Another image featured Shweta and her mother, Jaya Bachchan, sitting in the audience at the fashion show, present for Navya Nanda. There was also a stunning photo of Navya from the venue. A shot captured Shweta and Jaya Ji in their hotel room.

In her fervent caption, Shweta shared, “All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me.” She recounted the travel experience with her mother and expressed how emotional and proud they were of Navya. “My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest). The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps. She was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M’s in my bag, though it’s blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did - because we’re worth it,” added Shweta.

Navya shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, capturing a beautiful moment as she sat between her mom and grandmother. The three ladies looked stunning, and Navya captioned the picture with “Above everything else” (red heart emoji), signifying how much their support meant to her.

