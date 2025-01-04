All We Imagine As Light: Payal Kapadia’s highly acclaimed film gets longlisted for 3 awards at 2024 BAFTA Film Awards in THESE categories

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light is one surprise package that keeps on giving. After winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival last year, 2024, and being nominated at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, the drama film has now found a spot in the longlist for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. This time, the movie has been nominated in three categories, namely Best Director, Original Screenplay, and Best Film not in the English language. Read on!

On January 3, 2025, the British Academy announced the results of the first round of voting across 25 categories for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. Among the many movies longlisted for the prestigious awards, All We Imagine as Light has also bagged a spot in the Best Film not in the English language category.

It’s noteworthy that the 2024 film will compete with international projects like Black Dog, The Count of Monte Cristo, Emilia Pérez, Flow, The Girl With the Needle, I’m Still Here, Kneecap, La Chimera, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Apart from that, Payal Kapadia has been named in the Best Director category for the drama movie. This is not it; AWIAL has also been named in the Original Screenplay category of the upcoming international award. Released theatrically on November 22 in India, the film is finally streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

While the longlists have been unveiled, the full list of nominations will reportedly be announced on January 15, 2025. Having said that, the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will be taking place on February 16, 2025, at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Earlier, the movie received two nominations (Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director) at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The award ceremony is scheduled for January 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. For the unknown, the film features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles. Apparently, it’s an international co-production between companies from France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Italy.

Pinkvilla wishes Payal Kapadia and the entire team of All We Imagine as Light all the best!

