All you need to know about Parineeti Chopra's husband and politician Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is a name that rings a bell to people who are into politics. Recently, he was in the news for his gorgeous wedding to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician goes beyond that as he has a very interesting personality. So let's take a closer look at some of the most interesting aspects of his life.

Everything about Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha was born on November 11, 1988, in New Delhi to Alka and Sunil Chadha; he also has a younger sister who is also named Alka. He did his graduation from Delhi University and pursued Chartered Accountancy at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. After that, Chadha went to the London School of Economics to do an MBA certification course.

He has a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School. Chadha was a full-time CA before he decided to join politics.

In 2011, he joined Anna Hazare's India Against Corruption movement and got in touch with Arvind Kejriwal. The two have been together since the inception of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). One of Chadha's first tasks was to draft the Lokpal bill and eventually became the youngest spokesperson of the party.

Chadha won the 2015 assembly election at age 26. Chadha had to face defeat during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but he quickly bounced back and was appointed as a Rajya Sabha MP. He has also served as an advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Apart from politics, he also loves sports, particularly cricket. He has been frequently spotted watching cricket matches in the stadium; in his post-wedding celebration video, the MP can be seen enjoying the sport with his relatives.

Personal front of Raghav Chadha

Back in March 2023, Chadha was first spotted with Parineeti Chopra outside a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. Later, the duo was again seen enjoying Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at Mohali. On May 13th, the couple finally got engaged in New Delhi. The event was attended by Kejriwal and Priyanka Chopra among others. Their marriage took place on 24 September 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

