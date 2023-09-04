‘All young stars are like my son, but Salman Khan…’: When Dharmendra shared how Tiger 3 star is similar to him

Dharmendra is a veteran Bollywood actor who lives in the hearts of millions of people across the globe. His 1975 film Sholay became an all-time blockbuster and still continues to entertain us. Much like him, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan also has fans who can do anything for the actor.

Recently, the two mega stars came together under one roof at the success party of Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2. An image of them holding hands at the star-studded event went viral online.

Dharmendra says Salman Khan is like him

After the picture of Salman Khan and Dharmendra from the party was shared extensively on social media, people online turned Sherlock and started digging old videos of the movie stars together. They were successful in fishing out the old video wherein Dharmendra and Sunny Deol made an appearance at a show Salman Khan was hosting.

In the video shared on Reddit, Dharmendra can be seen saying that the young actors from the new generation are all like his son Sunny, but Salman is an exception.

The Seeta Aur Geeta actor said, “Vaise toh iss nayi piri ke sabhi heroes mere bete jaise hai, bahut pyaar karta hu sabse par tum exception ho. Isiliye ke mere 70s-80s ki meri jindegi bahut milti jhulti hai tere saath, bahut bahut jyada, lagta hai ki hum niwala, hum pyala, hum...aur hota kya hai ki inn bechara ke liye ki hum aha bhi karte hai toh hojata hai badnam, wo katl bhi karte hai toh charche nhi hote. Mai bhi aese raha hu. (All the actors from this generation are like my son, I love them a lot but you’re an exception. That’s because my life from the 70s-80s is very similar to yours. What happens is that if we made a slightest move we become the topic of discussion but if anyone else commits a murder, no one talks about them.)”

Salman Khan’s work front

After making a cameo appearance in Pathaan and acting and co-producing the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is all set to release his action-thriller film Tiger 3 on November 10, 2023.

