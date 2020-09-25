  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alleged drug peddler Karamjeet names 150 people from Bollywood during his questioning with NCB: Report

The news report by Republic TV, states that alleged drug peddler Karamjeet Singh has dropped names of 150 people from Bollywood during his questioning with the NCB, which is related to the drugs racket.
12310 reads Mumbai
Alleged drug peddler Karamjeet names 150 people from BollywoodAlleged drug peddler Karamjeet names 150 people from Bollywood during his questioning with NCB: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a news report by Republic TV, an alleged drug peddler has stated names of 150 people from Bollywood in the drugs case which is being probed by the NCB. The news report by Republic TV, states that alleged drug peddler Karamjeet Singh has dropped names of 150 people from Bollywood during his questioning with the agency, which is related to the drugs racket. Furthermore, actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Simone Khambatta have already been summoned by the NCB.  

Actress Rakul Preet Singh already arrived in Mumbai and is reportedly going to appear before the NCB on September 25. Apart from these Bollywood names, the news reports state that TV actor Abigail Pande and producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad from Dharma Productions are being summoned. The news report states that Dharma Productions' producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad will have to appear before the NCB on Friday at 11 AM. The news reports state that the Narcotics Control Bureau had conducted raids across locations like Mumbai and Goa. 

The NCB has been widening their search in the drugs case in relation to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor passed away on June 14. The late star's death case is being probed by three agencies, namely the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau. The latest news update by Republic TV, has sent shock waves in the Bollywood industry. 

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend states Rhea Chakraborty introduced him to talent agency under NCB scanner)

Credits :republic tv

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement