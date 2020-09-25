Alleged drug peddler Karamjeet names 150 people from Bollywood during his questioning with NCB: Report

The news report by Republic TV, states that alleged drug peddler Karamjeet Singh has dropped names of 150 people from Bollywood during his questioning with the NCB, which is related to the drugs racket.

As per a news report by Republic TV, an alleged drug peddler has stated names of 150 people from Bollywood in the drugs case which is being probed by the NCB. The news report by Republic TV, states that alleged drug peddler Karamjeet Singh has dropped names of 150 people from Bollywood during his questioning with the agency, which is related to the drugs racket. Furthermore, actors , Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, , and Simone Khambatta have already been summoned by the NCB.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh already arrived in Mumbai and is reportedly going to appear before the NCB on September 25. Apart from these Bollywood names, the news reports state that TV actor Abigail Pande and producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad from Dharma Productions are being summoned. The news report states that Dharma Productions' producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad will have to appear before the NCB on Friday at 11 AM. The news reports state that the Narcotics Control Bureau had conducted raids across locations like Mumbai and Goa.

The NCB has been widening their search in the drugs case in relation to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor passed away on June 14. The late star's death case is being probed by three agencies, namely the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau. The latest news update by Republic TV, has sent shock waves in the Bollywood industry.

