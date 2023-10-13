‘Allow yourself to fail’: Alia Bhatt shares inspiring advice with her fans

Alia Bhatt, who dazzled the screen in her latest venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, stands today as a youth icon. With a staggering Instagram following of 80 million, Alia resonates as a beacon of inspiration. Whether weaving compelling stories on the silver screen, seamlessly balancing work during pregnancy, or actively engaging in philanthropy, the actress has become a source of motivation for her admirers. In a recent interview, Alia shared a poignant message with her audience, emphasizing the significance of trusting our instincts and allowing ourselves to fail.

Alia Bhatt shares message for her admirers

In a recent interview with The Glass Magazine, Alia Bhatt shared a powerful message she wishes to convey to people. According to Alia, “The strongest connection that we have is our instinct, that gut feeling that comes from within." She emphasized the importance of embracing the opportunity to make mistakes, whether it's a simple typo, a questionable fashion choice, a disagreement with a loved one, or the wrong words spoken in the heat of the moment.

Alia continued, “Allow yourself to make that mistake. The way you allow it is to not fight it, and to take the onus of responsibility and say ‘I’m sorry I made a mistake. I was not able to ace that exam’. But it’s also connected to your instinct. Maybe you didn’t ace the exam because you’re not really into that subject. So it’s okay. Allow yourself to fail.”

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Jigra

On the professional front, Alia recently graced the screen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and made her debut in Hollywood with the film Heart of Stone. The talented actress has now announced her upcoming project titled Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. It is scheduled for release on September 27 next year.

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram, Alia expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction." Reflecting on her journey, she shared, "From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

ALSO READ: ‘It is the highest…’: Alia Bhatt on success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh