Allu Arjun lauds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s role in Shershaah, calls it ‘a must watch for every Indian

On Wednesday, South heartthrob Allu Arjun, took to social media to laud the performance of actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the recently released biographical film, Shershaah. Calling it as a ‘heart touching film’, Allu Arjun hailed as the ‘man who stole the entire show’. Moreover, the South star also mentioned how the ‘subtle & impactful’ part of Kiara Advani left him enticed. Allu Arjun further went on to laud all the technicians who worked on the film to make it a huge success.

He tweeted, “Congratulations to the entire team of #Shershaah. A very heart touching film. Career best performance by Mr. @SidMalhotra . Man who stole the show . Subtle & impactful performance by Ms @advani_kiara and all the other actors . My respect to all the technicians of the film.” Further, Allu Arjun also appreciated the ‘wonderful conviction’ of director Vishnuvardhan. He articulated, “Sir , you made us all proud. Congratulations to @karanjohar ji and producers . Bigggg Congratulations @PrimeVideoIN for this blockbuster hit. A must watch for every Indian.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Congratulations to the entire team of #Shershaah. A very heart touching film . Career best performance by Mr. @SidMalhotra . Man who stole the show . Subtle & impactful performance by Ms @advani_kiara and all the other actors . My respect to all the technicians of the film . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 1, 2021

As soon as the heart-warming message surfaced online, netizens also chimed in to appreciate the film. When the note caught the attention of Kiara Advani, she thanked the South star for his wonderful review by re-sharing it on her Instagram profile. Check out Kiara Advani’s Instagram story below:

Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the biographical war film outlines the life of Param Vir Chakra-winner Captain Vikram Batra. The movie traces how the late soldier was posted in the army, along with his unique love story. Vikram Batra sacrificed his life during the Kargil War while protecting India and for the unversed, his girlfriend Dimple Cheema never married another man. Instead, she chose to live her life as the widow of the fierce soldier.

