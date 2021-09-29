Allu Arjun shares a breathtakingly beautiful photo with wife Sneha as he showers birthday love on her

South heartthrob Allu Arjun recently took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for wife Sneha on the special occasion of her birthday. While doing so, the Pushpa star also shared a breathtakingly beautiful monochromatic romantic photo of the two while hailing Sneha as his ‘most special person in life’.

In the photo, we can see both Allu Arjun and Sneha smiling infectiously as the camera captures them. It seems that the South star is gifting the lady love of her life with a special jewellery or something exquisite kept inside the tiny box. While sharing the picture Allu Arjun stated, “Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . I am soo lucky to have someone like you in my life , someone who is always plesant & composed . Happy Birthday … have a great day & many more beautiful years to come.”

Take a look:

Speaking of their love story, Arjun and Sneha share a unique one. For the unversed, the duo initially met each other at a friend's wedding. Love bloomed between the two and the duo fell head over heels for each other. After exchanging phone numbers, the duo dated for a brief time before finally sealing the deal on March 6, 2011.

Now, as soon as the picture surfaced on the photo sharing application, fans of the actor showered tremendous love on it. While some hailed them as cute couple, many others went on to fill the comment section with red heart emoticons. In terms of work, Allu Arjun was last seen opposite Pooja Hedge in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated actioner, Pushpa.

