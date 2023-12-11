'Almost North-South pole': Pankaj Tripathi says Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Kadak Singh show same relationship

Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal chronicles the life of a son who is determined to avenge the assassination attempt on his father. On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi's recently released Kadak Singh revolves around the bond a daughter shares with her dad. In a recent interview, Tripathi revealed how both films explore the same relationships but from different perspectives.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Pankaj Tripathi's Kadak Singh show the same relationship

While talking to DNA, Pankaj Tripathi delved deep into the story of his thriller, Kadak Singh, which also stars Sanjana Sanghi. Drawing a parallel to the blockbuster hit film Animal, he said the Ranbir Kapoor starrer showcases the same relationship but in a different way. "Kadak Singh talks about the same relationship but in such a different manner, almost north-south pole. Audience exists for both," he divulged.

Sharing that diversity now exists in the Indian cinema, unlike earlier, he said, "After the arrival of OTT, the scope of cinema has become larger. It was impossible to do all this earlier." He further added that the times have changed as we couldn't imagine discussing sex in a film earlier.

"This is the time when we can do a film like Kadak Singh. Ten years ago, it wasn't possible. OMG 2 was not possible 10 years ago. You couldn't think about discussing sex and sex education in a film. People would say ‘ye kya hai’. But we are doing it now," the Fukrey 3 actor said.

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi on being loved by audiences

In the same interview, Pankaj spoke about becoming an acclaimed and celebrated artist even though he doesn't fit into the box of a typical Bollywood actor. He shared how he never thought he would become the face of trending memes and people would mimic him.

"Of course, there was no concept of memes back then, but I had never thought people would mimic me in my lifetime. Now there are 5-6 people doing it. I have met a few of them. I tell them it's good because I came to Mumbai to earn money, and now you are earning money by copying me," he concluded.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Main Atal Hoon, Metro In Dino, and Stree 2.

ALSO READ: Kadak Singh Review: Pankaj Tripathi-Sanjana Sanghi led thriller is high-concept but could have been tighter