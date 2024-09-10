Alpha actor Bobby Deol says his dad Dharmendra was ‘never a friend while growing’; recalls seeing him only for few hours

Bobby Deol might have become Lord Bobby after his powerful performance in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor might at heart, he is a family man. The actor is always seen in the company of his brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra. In a recent interview, he recalled how it was growing up with a superstar father. He revealed that even though the Sholay actor wasn’t strict, he was never a friend to him.

While having a heart-to-heart with Humans of Bombay, Bobby Deol stated that back in the day, it was all normal probably because his father Dharmendra came from a small town. He added that the society, culture, and people's thought processes were very different in small towns from the lifestyle people have in cities. “My dad wasn’t strict, but he was never a friend while growing up. He was very busy, he was always at work,” said the Animal actor adding that his grandfather was always strict with his dad, hence it came naturally to him.

Further on, the Barsaat star recalled that there would be few hours when he would get to see him “only for a few hours, and that would also be late at night or early in the morning.” Talking about the strict nature of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, Bobby mentioned that he wasn’t scared of him but it was more of respect. “When you’re growing up, you get confused between respect and being scared,” he stated. Having said that, they didn’t know how to communicate easily with their parents at that point.

Now, that he has become a father and his dad is growing up, the story has changed and everything is reversed. Today, his parents have become older and vulnerable and they have to look after them. “Things change, that’s the circle of life,” Bobby Deol concluded. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby is all set to play the antagonist in Shiv Rawail’s upcoming action film Alpha. The promising film is the first female-led entertainer in YRF Spy Universe starring Alia Bhatt and Vedaa actress Sharvari.

