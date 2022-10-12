'Always a stunner' says Anushka Sharma as Karisma Kapoor stuns in a white crop top; See PICS

Karisma Kapoor is a diva. She made her acting debut in 1991 at the age of 16 with the romantic drama Prem Qaidi, opposite debutant Harish Kumar. Later, she has featured in many films like Judwaa, Coolie No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others. Since her debut, Karisma has captivated her audience with her charm and acting skills. She is one of those actresses who loves to keep her fans and followers updated by sharing glimpses of her daily routine. Karisma Kapoor's new photos

On Tuesday, the actress shared a new set of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it: "Feelin’ like a snac" alongside french fries, burger, pizza, popcorn, ice cream and lollipop emojis. In it, the actress showed how to style high-waist baggy denim jeans with a white crop top. The diva left her luscious blow-dried tresses open down her back. Reacting to the photos, Anushka Sharma wrote: "Always a stunner (heart eyes emoji)." Amrita Arora added, "Looking like one (fire emoji)." Karisma's cousin Zahan Kapoor commented: "Stop it! For a second I legit thought this was an archive shot. Looking 25!" While Saba Pataudi said: "Cute ...Gorgeous combo!" Check out Karisma Kapoor's PICS: