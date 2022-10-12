'Always a stunner' says Anushka Sharma as Karisma Kapoor stuns in a white crop top; See PICS
Check out Anushka Sharma's reaction to Karisma Kapoor's latest photos.
Karisma Kapoor is a diva. She made her acting debut in 1991 at the age of 16 with the romantic drama Prem Qaidi, opposite debutant Harish Kumar. Later, she has featured in many films like Judwaa, Coolie No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others. Since her debut, Karisma has captivated her audience with her charm and acting skills. She is one of those actresses who loves to keep her fans and followers updated by sharing glimpses of her daily routine.
Karisma Kapoor's new photos
On Tuesday, the actress shared a new set of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it: "Feelin’ like a snac" alongside french fries, burger, pizza, popcorn, ice cream and lollipop emojis. In it, the actress showed how to style high-waist baggy denim jeans with a white crop top. The diva left her luscious blow-dried tresses open down her back. Reacting to the photos, Anushka Sharma wrote: "Always a stunner (heart eyes emoji)." Amrita Arora added, "Looking like one (fire emoji)." Karisma's cousin Zahan Kapoor commented: "Stop it! For a second I legit thought this was an archive shot. Looking 25!" While Saba Pataudi said: "Cute ...Gorgeous combo!"
Check out Karisma Kapoor's PICS:
Karisma Kapoor's work front
On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood alongside Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and Shruti Seth. Next, she will be seen in a never seen avatar as a detective in Brown: The First Case. The drama series, set in the city of joy - Kolkata, is directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame and will also mark veteran actress Helen's comeback. Surya Sharma will also star in it, where he will play the role of a cop. It is based on Abheek Barua's book the City of Death.
ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor wishes 'best friend' Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday: Always twinning and winning