'Always chose to be original': Shilpa Shetty shares her Saturday thoughts with a glimpse of her style

Actress has lately been in the headlines for her adorable Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home with daughter Samisha and son Viaan. The actress had shared cute photos from the puja at home and left netizens gushing over her daughter matching clothes with her. On Saturday, Shilpa shared a post about being original and gave her fans some food for thought over the weekend. Along with it, Shilpa also shared a lovely photo of her OOTD.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Shilpa shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a hot pink saree with a matching belt around her waist. The Hungama 2 actress teamed it up with a beautiful necklace and earrings. As she posed, Shilpa smiled for the camera and managed to look absolutely mesmerising in the photo. With the photo, Shilpa penned a caption relating to originality. She wrote, "No matter what you wear, always choose to be original."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress has faced a tumultuous time in the past few months owing to her husband Raj Kundra's arrest row. The case proceedings are currently going on and Raj Kundra has been in custody since his arrest in an alleged adult film case. A while back, Shilpa had even issued a statement and requested for privacy in her note.

Amid all this, Shilpa has resumed her work and is often spotted shooting in the city for her dance reality show. Along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, Shilpa is judging Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Also Read|Amid husband Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty drops a cryptic post: Made a mistake but it’s ok