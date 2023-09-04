‘Always with us’: Alia Bhatt remembers Rishi Kapoor on birth Anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor’s pic from wedding

Today marks the 71st birth anniversary of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. He passed away on April 30, 2020. In his long career spanning around five decades, the versatile actor treated the audience with a variety of roles including movies like Bobby, Karz, Kabhie Kabhie, Prem Rog, and several others. The gem of an actor left a palpable void following which tributes are pouring on social media today. On his birth anniversary, Alia Bhatt also paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father-in-law and actor Rishi Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt remembers Rishi Kapoor with a heartwarming photo of Ranbir Kapoor from their wedding

While several celebrities remembered Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary, his daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt also posted a heart-touching photo on social media story. The photo is from the special occasion of her intimate wedding with Ranbir Kapoor which took place last year.

In the photo shared, the loving son of the late actor, Ranbir can be seen holding a photo frame of his father. The photo shared by Bhatt was accompanied by a sweet caption that read: “Always with us…always.” HAVE A LOOK AT THE POST:

Family and Friends pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor

On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor’s wife, Neetu Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared throwback photos and videos in his remembrance. Sharing the story Riddhima had captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Papa…miss you a little more today”.

In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid tribute, remembering her ‘Chintu’ uncle. She shared a monochromatic picture on her social media story. She had captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Chintu uncle…always in our hearts…miss you”.

Sanjay Dutt as well shared a happy photo of him with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. He captioned the post, “Chintu Sir was more than family, he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories, and genuineness knit us together. On his birth anniversary, the void he left is unimaginable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our hearts. Miss you, sir.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Apr 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukemia.

