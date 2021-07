Amaal Malik on Radhe Shyam: I am so thrilled that I am part of a Prabhas sir movie

Sharing his excitement over the same, Amaal said: "I am so thrilled that I am part of a Prabhas sir movie, it's going to be exciting to compose for Radhe Shyam. Director Radha sir has created a massive canvas for me to create something forever and larger than life for this film. All I know is I'm gonna give it my all."

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' also features actress Pooja Hegde in the female lead. This project marks Amaal's first collaboration with both Prabhas and Pooja.

Apart from this, Amaal is also working on his next independent music video that is expected to drop sometime this year.

Quizzed on the same, he replied: "For my next independent single, I wish to explore a fresh sonic world. It's going to be love for sure, but the sound will be a whole new world."

'Radhe Shyam' is slated to hit theatres on Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2022.

Also read| Anu Malik’s mother passes away at 86; Armaan & Amaal Malik pen heartfelt notes for their grandmother