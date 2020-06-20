Amaal Mallik REACTS to nepotism debate in Bollywood; Says ‘It's even a bit tougher for people who have a name’

After Sonu Nigam called out Bollywood's music industry claiming that the industry is controlled by music mafias, Amaal Mallik has shared his opinion on the nepotism debate.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, which left the nation shocked, had sparked a debate over nepotism which has been prevailing in Bollywood. While Sushant’s fans have been calling out big shots from the tinsel ville, Sonu Nigam also made the headlines after he called out Bollywood's music industry. In a Facebook video, the renowned singer had stated, “Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same for any singer, music composer or lyricist because there’s a bigger mafia that exists in the music scene in India.”

Needless to say, everyone is brimming with opinions. Amid this musician-singer Amaal Mallik, who also happens to be from the family of musicians, also shared his opinion on nepotism and stated that celeb kids do have their share struggle in the industry. Although the young singer did emphasise that coming from a family of musicians he did have an advantage over other newcomers, success didn’t come easy to him.

"A lot of people have that notion that it must have been easier for me because I had the Mallik tag. But I don't feel it's right. With due respect to someone like Ankit Tiwari who leaves everything at home to come and make it big here without any backing, I agree I have an advantage. I know how things work. I have seen the failures of my family members, so I know how it would work and that's the only difference. I have been doing it since the age of 19, but I got my first film at 24,” Amaal was quoted saying.

He further asserted that while his first song failed to create a buzz, he also had no work for almost a year. The 29-year-old music composer asserted, “So it's been a 50-50 situation. It's not happened overnight for me and my brother as well. Maybe, it's even a bit tougher for people who have a name.”

Also Read: Sonu Nigam calls out music companies in Bollywood: Bigger mafia exists in the music industry than films

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×