  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amaal Mallik REACTS to nepotism debate in Bollywood; Says ‘It's even a bit tougher for people who have a name’

After Sonu Nigam called out Bollywood's music industry claiming that the industry is controlled by music mafias, Amaal Mallik has shared his opinion on the nepotism debate.
14190 reads Mumbai Updated: June 20, 2020 06:55 pm
Amaal Mallik REACTS to nepotism debate in Bollywood; Says ‘It's even a bit tougher for people who have a name’Amaal Mallik REACTS to nepotism debate in Bollywood; Says ‘It's even a bit tougher for people who have a name’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, which left the nation shocked, had sparked a debate over nepotism which has been prevailing in Bollywood. While Sushant’s fans have been calling out big shots from the tinsel ville, Sonu Nigam also made the headlines after he called out Bollywood's music industry. In a Facebook video, the renowned singer had stated, “Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same for any singer, music composer or lyricist because there’s a bigger mafia that exists in the music scene in India.”

Needless to say, everyone is brimming with opinions. Amid this musician-singer Amaal Mallik, who also happens to be from the family of musicians, also shared his opinion on nepotism and stated that celeb kids do have their share struggle in the industry. Although the young singer did emphasise that coming from a family of musicians he did have an advantage over other newcomers, success didn’t come easy to him.

"A lot of people have that notion that it must have been easier for me because I had the Mallik tag. But I don't feel it's right. With due respect to someone like Ankit Tiwari who leaves everything at home to come and make it big here without any backing, I agree I have an advantage. I know how things work. I have seen the failures of my family members, so I know how it would work and that's the only difference. I have been doing it since the age of 19, but I got my first film at 24,” Amaal was quoted saying.

He further asserted that while his first song failed to create a buzz, he also had no work for almost a year. The 29-year-old music composer asserted, “So it's been a 50-50 situation. It's not happened overnight for me and my brother as well. Maybe, it's even a bit tougher for people who have a name.”

Also Read: Sonu Nigam calls out music companies in Bollywood: Bigger mafia exists in the music industry than films

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement