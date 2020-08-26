  1. Home
Amaal Mallik says Arijit Singh's song from Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 'deserves to at least get a release'

After raking in a record number of dislikes for Sadak 2 trailer, netizens are now criticising the makers for not releasing a song by Arijit Singh from the film.
19696 reads Mumbai
Bollywood's every big project now, specially starring star kids, is keenly being watched by movie buffs, netizens and SSR Army. Needless to say, many have faced the wrath amid the raging debate of nepotism. And the most recent film to find itself in the middle of such a controversy is Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. After raking a record number of dislikes for its trailer, netizens are now criticising the makers for not releasing a song by Arijit Singh from the film.  

As per reports, Arijit Singh sang two songs for the upcoming romantic thriller  but neither of those songs is making into the soundtrack of Sadak 2. Thus began a trend on Twitter #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2. While fans slammed the makers yet again and demanded Arijit's songs to be released, music composer and singer Amaal Mallik also joined this crusade. 

Taking to Twitter, Amaal wrote, "I think the song deserves to atleast get a release ! Constantly hurting the fans will lead to nothing but just more disbelief in the music industry. Atleast put out the version if you can. #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2." Check it out: 

Arijit's fans and fan clubs were extremely disappointed and took to Twitter to express their anger. One of the singer's many fan clubs tweeted, "t's not good to treat Asian No1 Singer in this way! Moreover You shared his pics from the studio and told everyone that he has recorded the song! And Now why u didn't release the song?Are u  playing with our emotions? #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 @PoojaB1972 @jeetmusic (sic)." 

Do you think Mahesh Bhatt and Sadak 2 makers should release Arijit Singh's song? Let us know in the comments below.  

Credits :Twitter

