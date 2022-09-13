Amala Paul REVEALS why she refused to do Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: ‘Not in mental state’

In a recent interview with Etimes, Amala Paul said that she denied the offer as she was "not in the mental state to do it." Amala Paul also stressed that she has always been a fan of Mani Ratnam.

Popular South Indian actress Amala Paul made her debut in the Kannada film Hebbuli in 2017 and since then there has been no looking back. She earned praise and appreciation for playing titular roles in films like Neelathamara and Mynaa. She recently appeared in the Tamil film Kutty Story and the Telugu film Pitta Kathalu. After doing these kinds of films, one cannot deny that she truly knows how to connect with the audience on a larger scale. Paul, who knows the mantra to win the hearts of her fans, recently revealed that she turned down the offer to be a part of Mani Ratnam 's Ponniyin Selvan, and here is why.

Amala Paul said to ETimes, "There has been a very valid reason for why this has happened. So, Mani Ratnam sir auditioned me for Ponniyin Selvan and I was so excited about that. I am a huge fan of Mani sir and I was so excited about it. And that didn't happen at that time. I was so disappointed and sad."

The South Indian actress further mentioned, "Then in 2021, he called me for the same project. And like I said, I was not in the mental state to do it, so I had to turn it down. If you ask me if I regret doing that, I won't, because certain things are just perfect. It's perfectly designed and I think it's just about how we look at it."

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS-1 is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language epic period action film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role. Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayamravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram and Sobhita Dhulipala are also a part of the film.

