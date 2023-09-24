Amar Akbar Anthony writer Prayag Raj passes away; Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi mourn his demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran screenwriter and director, Prayag Raj passed away on Saturday at his Bandra residence. He was 88. He is best recognized for his several blockbuster movies including, Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Naseeb and others. He has been suffering from age related issues.

The unfortunate news of the demise of veteran writer-director was confirmed by his son, Aditya. While speaking to PTI, he was quoted sharing, “He passed away peacefully on Saturday at 4pm at his residence in Bandra. He had multiple ailments since eight to ten years like heart disease and age-related issues.”

His last rites were carried out today on Sunday morning at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. It was attended by family, and his friends from the industry.

Veteran actors mourned the unfortunate demise of Prayag Raj

The news of his demise sent shockwaves in the entire film fraternity. Several veteran actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor amongst others mourned the demise of Prayag Raj.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan mourned the demise as he wrote on his blog, “Last evening we lost another pillar of our great film industry”

Anil Kapoor, who worked on Hifazat, written by Raj, shared a throwback picture with him from the movie set and penned an emotional caption with it. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “I'm truly saddened by the loss of the late Prayag Raj. Working with him on 'Hifazat' was a privilege. May his soul rest in peace”

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi who was a part of Amar Akbar Anthony written by Raj expressed sorrow his demise. “Sorry to hear about the passing away of writer director actor Prayag Raj. RIP,” she wrote.

About Prayag Raj

Speaking about his professional front, Raj is accredited for writing several superhit films. He collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan several times. In a long list of filmography, he is best recognized for writing movies like, Naseeb, Suhaag, Coolie, Mard amongst others. In fact, he had written over 100 films to his credit as a writer and a few as a lyricist.

In addition to this, he had also written the story of 1985 release, Geraftaar. The movie had starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Rajnikanth in the lead roles along with Poonam Dhillon, Madhavi, Kader Khan and others.

Furthermore, he will always be remembered for his contribution to the screenplays of Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz starrer, Roti, Dharmendra-Jeetendra starrer, Dharam Veer and Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna starrer Amar Akbar Anthony.

His last film as a writer was Zamanat which couldn’t see the light of the day. The film was directed by the late S Ramanathan.

