Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali reveals story behind creating Vida Karo; shares recording from AR Rahman’s 1st piano composition

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Netflix exactly a month back and proved to be one of the biggest OTT successes of recent times. The conversation around the film is still on as fans continue to rave about its dialogues, music, direction, performances, and whatnot.

The song Vida Karo is among the most loved tracks of Amar Singh Chamkila. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, it's a melancholic tune and the lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil while AR Rahman has given the heartbreaking composition. Imtiaz has now opened up about the making of the song and it gives the fans another reason to love it.

Imtiaz Ali on the making of Vida Karo

During a recent interaction with Irshad Kamil, AR Rahman, and singer Mohit Chauhan for Netflix India, Imtiaz Ali shared how the making of Vida Karo was a magical experience. The filmmaker recalled visiting Rahman's studio along with Kamil. "All of us were in a certain mood. But he (AR Rahman) said, 'Let's put the lights off. Let's light the candles,'" shared Imtiaz while adding that the intention was to have fun while making the song.

He further shared that they put the candles on and sat at different places in the room in silence. As Rahman played the piano, Imtiaz felt like being shifted to a 'magical world'. "Really, that was the most fun experience, not only of Chamkila but maybe many films put together," said Imtiaz.

When AR Rahman recalled the 2-hour long session, Imtiaz added that they were recording it all on the phone and on 'different things' and even Irshad completed writing the song in those two hours. "And nothing changed," they concluded.

Later, they also played the recording of the session and it was mesmerizing, to say the least. Watch the video below:

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila was a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter, and composer known for his controversial music style in the 80s. His music resonated with audiences across Punjab and beyond, earning him a dedicated fan following. Despite his rising success, Chamkila's life was tragically cut short when he was assassinated along with his wife Amarjot on March 8, 1988, in Mehsampur, Punjab, at the age of 27.

The recently released movie by Imtiaz Ali sheds light on his life and struggles. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, Amar Singh Chamkila also starred Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, Anuraag Arora and more in pivotal roles. The film was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

