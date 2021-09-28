Amar Upadhyay opens up on being paired opposite Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'She’s a lot of fun'

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since it was announced. The film that stars and Kiara Advani alongside Kartik also feature a famous name from the TV industry and that is non-other than Amar Upadhyay. The actor who is still remembered as Mihir from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi also plays a pivotal role in the upcoming horror comedy. In a recent interview with midday.com, he candidly spoke about his experience of working in this film.

Talking about his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Amar Upadhyay said, “The film is completely different from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The only thing that is retained is the song ‘Mere Dholna.’ This film is directed by Anees Bazmee and the previous one was by Priyadarshan. The film has Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani. I’m paired with Tabu. Initially, I thought she’s a star and will keep to herself, but she’s a lot of fun to work with and enjoys laughing and joking in between shots. Even Kartik is very humble, though he has some 100 crore hits to his credit. Anees as we know is fantastic with comedy films. The film shoot got a bit delayed because of the lockdown and then Kartik and I both caught Covid but now everything’s back on track. I feel the film is well made and should do well.”

Amar further added that juggling between his current show Molkki and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was very stressful. Even though both sets were in Andheri, travelling from the show set in the east to the movie set in the west felt like it took forever. Luckily he had signed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 before Molkki, so getting time off for that shoot was already in his show contract.

