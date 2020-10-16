  1. Home
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: Headphones you can buy under INR 999 for music therapy

Amazon Prime Day Sale kickstarts today and we are excited to share with you a list of products with the best deals to get you grooving and swaying along to the music. That’s right if you can’t live without music then check out these amazing headphones you can buy under INR 999.
18219 reads Mumbai Updated: October 16, 2020 03:43 pm
If music is your only love language and form of therapy to cut off from every problem in life, we are here to give you the best deals on high rated products on this year’s Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Amazon never disappoints us when it comes to product ratings and best deals, from electronics to furniture, they’ve got everything covered.

Make sure you go through this list and buy yourself some quality sound system for music to your soul. Hurry before the products sell out!

1. boAt Bluetooth headphones

With a playback time of up to 8 hours, this classic boAt headphone is a great buy for all music enthusiasts. You can use it while working or if you’re playing online games on your laptop.

Click here to buy

2. MuveAcoustics Focus

These sleek headphones not only sound great but also look great on you. You can flaunt it in your workspace or while on your daily commute to work.

Click here to buy

3. Macjack Wave Headphones

Experience great quality music in your ears after wearing these headphones that come with 15 hours of playback time. With thumping bass, you can experience the best high bass reproduction with passive noise cancellation. These headphones are great for music enthusiasts and intermediate music creators.

Click here to buy

4. Philips Headphone

The Philips headphone is super comfortable to wear and it comes with a soft cushion to give you the best comfort while grooving to your favourite tracks. The adjustable band is to make sure you can wear the headphones while doing chores or simply lying on the sofa while listening to music.

Click here to buy

Also Read:  Alia Bhatt remembers the days when 'people were kind' as she indulges in some skincare; See Pic

 
 
 
Credits :Getty imagesAmazon

Anonymous 1 hour ago

kariti fashion

