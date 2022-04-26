Ameesha Patel accused of ‘cheating’ by a social worker; Actress claims she ‘feared for her life' at an event

Ameesha Patel has landed into legal trouble after a police complaint has been filed against the actress for cheating by a social worker named Sunil Jain. Recently, she performed at an event at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. According to Womansera, the complainant has alleged that she staged an 'extremely brief performance.' She reportedly charged around Rs 4 lakh for one hour’s performance; however, she left after performing for 3 minutes. A police officer who was at the location told the media, "The actress reached the stage built on the temple premises at around 9.30 pm and greeted the audience. Ameesha was supposed to perform for one hour, but she left for Indore after giving a performance for only 3 minutes."

Now, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress took to her Twitter and issued a clarification and tweeted that she 'feared for her life' at the event. "Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city, Madhya Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well," wrote Ameesha.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, it is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. The film was officially announced in October 2021. Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie is scheduled to release in cinemas in the year 2022.

