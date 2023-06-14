Ameesha Patel asks paps ‘Pakistan ka damaad pasand aaya ki nahi’ ahead of Gadar 2 release; WATCH

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol’s romantic saga is back on the silver screens. Their 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was etched in the hearts of their fans and now the makers are all set to return with Gadar 2. But before the release of the sequel, the first part was re-released in the theatres for the fans to enjoy and refresh their memory and reminisce about the love story of Tara Singh and Sakina. Recently, Ameesha and Sunny were present at the premiere of the film and stole the limelight with their off-screen chemistry. Today, the actress was snapped in Mumbai and had a fun interaction with the paparazzi. Scroll down to hear it.

Ameesha Patel’s fun interaction with the paparazzi

Ameesha Patel was spotted in the city today by the paparazzi. She looked lovely in Pink colored shorts and a jacket that she paired with white sneakers. She tied a single ponytail and had a bright smile on her face. As she posed for the paps, the actress asked them if they have seen Gadar's re-release. Later she also jokingly asked them, ‘Pakistan ka damaad pasand aaya hi nahi?’ this made the paps laugh.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, talking about Sunny Deol, it is a happy moment for the Deols as Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Drishya Acharya. The pre-wedding festivities had begun a couple of days back and the entire family came together to celebrate. Recently, a video of Sunny dancing with his guest went viral. It was a rare sight to see him dance off-screen.

Sunny Deol’s work front

Recently, the teaser of Gadar 2 was released. Sunny Deol is soon going to be back as Tara Singh on the silver screen in the sequel of the superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which will also star Ameesha Patel.